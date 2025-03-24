Proposed Pandosy development could take several forms

Photo: Google Street View

A couple of vacant lots on the edge of the South Pandosy urban centre could be developed in the coming years.

However, the scope of what will be developed is not yet clear.

Urban Options Planning on behalf of the developer, have submitted a rezoning application for the properties at the corner of Pandosy and Patterson Avenue.

They are seeking to change the zoning from infill housing to the CA1 core area mixed-use zone which allows for a variety of uses.

“Currently, the development group is considering several permitted uses such as hotel, office space for medical uses (health services) and/or apartment housing,” the application states.

Development specifics are not required until such time as a development permit application is filed.

The present rezoning application does indicate a six-storey mixed-use building would be constructed on the site with parking situated within a parkade.

The application also states a desire to create a building which is safe, livable, accessible, and provides new housing opportunities in the Pandosy neighbourhood.

“The immediate area consists of older housing stock. Recently higher density development was approved by council on Wardlaw Avenue. This location has ideal conditions for mixed-use development.

“Many tenants or property owners are searching for 'mid-rise' housing which provides appropriate parking, limited private open space, and single bedrooms for bachelor tenants or multiple bedrooms for growing families.”

Staff will review the application internally before presenting it to council.