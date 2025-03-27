Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride to return to Kelowna this June

Photo: CMHA Kelowna The 2024 Kelowna Ride Don't Hide-The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride set a fundraising record of over $209,000.

The Ride Don't Hike Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride returns to Kelowna this summer.

The event, raising money and awareness for mental health, will run June 8 in Sutherland Bay Park, organized by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride is not just about cycling – it’s about showing up for mental health,” said CMHA Kelowna CEO, Mike Gawliuk.

“It’s about creating a space where everyone feels supported and knows they are not alone. Every dollar raised goes directly into programs and supports that help people in our community.”

Thomas Budd lost both of his sons to suicide in 2019, and the memorial ride honours the memory of Payton and Dillon Budd. In partnership with the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, Ride Don’t Hide aims to break the stigma around mental health and raise money for mental health services throughout the Central Okanagan, providing accessible support for those who need it.

Over 600 riders participated in the event last year. People of all ages can take part in the ride, walk, or cheer on participants. Route options include a 6km walk, or the chance to ride 9km, 25km, 50km, or 100km.

The event will feature family-friendly activities, food trucks, and opportunities to connect with others who are committed to building a mentally healthy community.

Registration is now open and early bird pricing is available until April 18.