Photo: Contributed

Classic rock band Foreigner will play Kelowna’s Prospera Place later this year.

The Juke Box Hero Tour will stop in the Central Okanagan on Nov. 7, it was announced Monday.

The concert is the final stop of a 13-show run across the country, which also includes a show in Cranbrook on Nov. 6.

The iconic Canadian band 54-40 will open for Foreigner in Kelowna.

Tickets go on sale Friday at SelectYourTickets.