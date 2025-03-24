Kelowna invited to expand urban tree canopy with NeighbourWoods

Photo: wikimedia commons Neighbourwoods is back in Kelowna.

Kelowna's popular NeighbourWoods planting initiative is back in season and residents have a chance to get up to two new trees at a reduced rate.

Residents can pre-order up to two trees per household starting Monday, March 31 until April 21, or until they are sold out. The Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac is restricted to one tree per household. Pick up will be in May.

“We’re thrilled to offer the NeighbourWoods program twice this year – both this spring and fall,” Todd Cashin, Urban Forestry Supervisor, said in a media release.

“This spring’s tree varieties include a wide range of trees of all shapes, sizes and attributes, perfect for small yards or big. We hope residents will join us in purchasing up to twotrees at a great discount and, at the same time, helping to increase our city’s urban tree canopy.”

There are eight tree varieties available for $50 plus GST per tree.

The city said in a media release that the other trees available include the Admiration Oak, Amur Cork Tree, Crimson Sentry Norway Maple, Ginko Maindenhair, Ivory Silk Japanese Tree Lilac, Northern Acclaim Honey Locust, Parkland Pillar Birch and the Tulip Tree.

View the eight tree descriptions online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods and order your tree(s) of choice online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods or with a credit card by calling 250-469-8800.

To order online, residents must have an active online recreation account through rec.kelowna.ca. Those interested can create an online account by selecting the new customer button.

If you require assistance or would rather set up your account by phone, call 250-469-8800 or email [email protected].