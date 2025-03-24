Flu season peaks later than usual, sends more people to hospitals across Interior Health

Photo: Pixabay stock photo

If it feels like there are a lot of people down with the flu right now, it’s likely because this year’s influenza season peaked later than usual.

According to Interior Health, this influenza and respiratory illness season has followed a typical pattern. However, Instead of the usual early January surge in cases, the highest level of activity was in late February.

There have also been more hospital visits during the height of this season’s outbreak, compared to the past few years.

“February marked the peak of the respiratory illness season in 2025, with an average of 186 visits per day across the 28 emergency departments within Interior Health. In comparison, 2023 saw its peak in December with 115 visits per day, and 2022 saw its peak in November with an average of 154 visits per day.

“As we enter March, the average has decreased to 144 visits per day, and we expect this number to continue to decline as the respiratory illness season winds down,” said IH in an email.

Data collected by the BC CDC shows falling levels of influenza A in wastewater treatment testing.

While the worst appears to be over, IH encourages people to continue to follow proper protocols to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, including washing their hands frequently, wearing a mask if they have symptoms and staying home when symptomatic.

If you are feeling unwell, you are encouraged to consult with a healthcare professional or call 811 for further advice.

IH also reminds people to stay up to date on their vaccinations.