Storage container company founded in Kelowna marks 20 years in business

Photo: Secure-Rite/Instagram

Twenty years ago it started in Kelowna with a single storage container. Now Secure-Rite is a thriving business with six locations across Western Canada.

The company marked its 20th anniversary on Sunday.

“Two decades ago, Secure-Rite was just an idea—one that started with a few containers and a whole lot of determination,” says Lucas Griffin, president. “Today, we’re not just a storage company. We’re a team that has helped thousands of businesses, families, and communities stay organized, mobile, and prepared for whatever comes next.”

Secure-Rite is a multi-year winner of the Best of Kelowna Award for Best Storage Company, recognized for its reliability, customer service, and community focus. It has also maintained one of the highest Google review ratings in the industry, reflecting consistent positive feedback from customers.

The firm also gives back to the community, holding charity events for organizations including the Central Okanagan Food Bank and Freedom's Door.

“Recognition like this belongs to our team and the customers who trust us,” Griffin says. “A business doesn’t last 20 years without great people and strong relationships.”

He says that as the company enters its third decade, it’s expanding its footprint, investing in technology and exploring new partnerships.

“We’re not slowing down,” says Griffin. “We’re doubling down on what makes Secure-Rite different—our commitment to quality, our drive to innovate, and our dedication to the people and businesses we serve. The next 20 years are going to be even bigger.”

Along with its Kelowna location, Secure-Rite has outlets in Surrey, Prince George, Calgary, Penticton, and Vernon.

As part of its anniversary festivities, it's inviting customers, partners, and the community to be part of an in-person celebration featuring live music on May 28, 2025. More details will be released later in the year.