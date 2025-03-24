A wet but warm weather week for the Okanagan

Cindy White

It’s going to be warm, but wet this week.

The edge of a system that brought heavy rain to the South Coast and snow in the mountains will linger to start the week in the Okanagan.

“A chance of showers continues through Monday into Tuesday morning,” says Nan Lu, meteorologist with Environment Canada. “And then from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, there will be a drying trend.”

Some sunny breaks are possible on Tuesday afternoon.

The forecast highs for Monday are near 12 C. On Tuesday, Environment Canada predicts daytime temperatures will reach near 17 C.

Wet conditions return late in the day on Wednesday and continue through Friday.

“So, for the work week it will be a chance of showers or periods of rain,” adds Lu.

Wednesday’s forecast highs are near 16 C. On Thursday and Friday, it will be slightly cooler, with temperatures near 12 C or 13 C, but that’s still above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows throughout the week will range from 3 C to 7 C, which is also above normal.

