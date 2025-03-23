Central Okanagan Search and Rescue issues forest service road reminder 

Photo: COSAR/Facebook Central Okanagan Search and Rescue advises drivers that forest service roads are still hazardous and often impassable.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has a reminder for those excited to get out in the backcountry. There’s still a lot of snow up forest service roads in the Okanagan.

In a post on its Facebook page on Saturday, COSAR said its volunteers, members of Vernon Search and Rescue, Penticton and District Search and Rescue and Oliver/Osoyoos Search & Rescue have responded to nearly a dozen calls to help unprepared people who got stuck in winter conditions along forest service roads.

“Some were stranded for days and found only by chance. Many vehicles, especially front-wheel drive or those with all-season tyres, are unsuitable for these roads,” noted COSAR.

“The Okanagan SAR teams emphasize there is no 24-hour rule to report someone missing in Canada. If someone hasn’t returned from the backcountry as planned, contact the RCMP immediately to expedite SAR deployment.”

The post reminds people that forest service roads remain hazardous, unmaintained and often impassable due to rapidly changing weather and points out that conditions might not improve until mid-May.

In one comment, COSAR shared a story of someone getting stuck out of cellphone service, all alone, in an older BMW car with summer tires and the person was wearing flip-flops.

Search manager Duane Tresnich says anyone venturing along FSRs should use a 4x4 with winter ties and chains. They should also carry the 10 essentials including extra food and water, a signaling device and proper clothing for the elements. And make sure to leave a trip plan with family or friends and be prepared for icy, snow and unpredictable conditions.