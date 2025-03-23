Firefighters mopping up storage cabin blaze at Big White Ski Resort

Photo: Big White Ski Resort/Facebook

A storage cabin that caught fire Sunday morning at Big White Ski Resort is being mopped up by firefighters.

Senior Vice President Michael J. Ballingall said the fire sparked at the resort's snowmobile tour storage facility located below Big White Road but the cause hasn't yet been determined.

"The fire department's on it, they're putting it out, there's no danger to any of the area around the building," he said.

He said the Big White fire department arrived on the scene quickly and he is still waiting to be debriefed on the incident.

Ballingall said the resort will share further information once more becomes known.