Comedian Sterling Scott is coming to Kelowna

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Comedian Sterling Scott will be performing two shows at the Kelowna Actors Studio next month.

Train Wreck Comedy is presenting the high-energy, crowd-favourite comedian who’s been making people laugh across the world as part of the Castanet Comedy Cabaret, April 4 and 5.

Scott has a reputation for delivering non-stop laughs, as a storyteller with razor-sharp wit who will leave you in stitches.

Scott has a long list of comedy achievements including, Canada’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Winner and Finalist 2024. He’s performed on the biggest stages, including Just for Laughs and he won the San Francisco International Comedy Competition.

Scott has performed around the world and appeared on This Hour Has 22 Minutes and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network.

Scott mines his upbringing in Scarborough and Edmonton, turning growing up in a single-parent household with five siblings into his dynamic brand of comedy.

Whether he’s joking about relationships, family, or the everyday absurdities of life, Scott's infectious energy and raw honesty guarantee a night of laughter. For more information or tickets click here.

