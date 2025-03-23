Kelowna companies earn 13 nominations for national CHBA housing awards

Photo: Contributed Le Deux Pin by All Elements

Kelowna was well-represented when Canadian Home Builders’ Association announced the finalists for its 2025 National Awards for Housing Excellence.

City companies secured 13 nominations in 48 categories that cover new homes, home renovations, community development and residential marketing.

Millennial Developments led the way with three nominations. It is up for Best Website for Revo Kelowna, Best Complete Mid- to High-Rise Building for Five Crossings and Best Planned Mid- to High-Rise Building for Revo Kelowna.

Bellamy Homes and Les Bellamy Design Group is up for a pair of honours, including Best Whole Home Renovation ($200K-$300K) for Modern Sanctuary and Best Detached Custom Home (3,001-4,000 square feet) for Hidden Haven.

Another double nominee is All Elements, which is a finalist for Best Detached Custom Home over 5000 square feet and Best Custom or Renovated Net Zero Home for Le Deux Pin.

Norelco Cabinets is part of two nominations, as it supported Sidson Contracting of Wainwright, Alta., on Elmwood Estates. That home is up for Best Custom Kitchen and Best Custom or Renovated Net Zero Home.

Single category nominees are Fifth Avenue Properties for Best Website for Nolita, Isabey Interiors for Best Kitchen Renovation under $70K for Japandi-Inspired, Bercum Builders for Best Single Room Renovation for Essence of Noir, and Lime Architecture was part of the Millennial Developments nomination in Best Mid- to High-Rise Building for Revo Kelowna.

There were more than 1,000 entries for this year’s awards, which will be handed out May 15 in Victoria as part of CHBA’s Home Building Week in Canada.

“Regardless of what’s happening in the world, Canadians need homes to live in, and our members are continually striving to meet the housing aspirations of Canadians from coast to coast,” CHBA chief executive officer Kevin Lee said in a press release. “CHBA members work in communities across the country to house people of all walks of life who are renting, buying their first home, raising families, or downsizing. The people building and renovating are as diverse as Canada’s housing types; this is reflected in our finalists that range from family-run businesses who do a few projects per year to larger companies developing our neighbourhoods.

“This national awards program continues to grow even more competitive, and it is an impressive accomplishment to be named a finalist.”