Kelowna, Prince George airports team up on contest for trip to BC's Northern Capital

Photo: Contributed

Prince George offers plenty of adventure opportunities, and two lucky winners will soon be off to B.C.’s Northern Capital.

Kelowna International Airport and Prince George Airport have teamed up a contest, called Take a Hike, where the winner will receive a trip for two to Prince George.

The prize package includes plane tickets on Pacific Coastal Airlines, a stay and play at Prestige Treasure Cove Resort, an experience at Northern Lights Estate Winery, an outdoor adventure from Guided by Adventure, Neapolitan pizza at Betulla Burning, a rental car from Enterprise Mobility and a welcome gift from Tourism Prince George.

The contest, which can be entered here, runs until April 9. The winner will be announced the next day.

More details and an entry form can be found here.