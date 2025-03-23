Festivals Kelowna is looking to fill two spots on their board

Photo: Festivals Kelowna

Festivals Kelowna is seeking new board members.

The group, responsible for numerous Kelowna celebrations like Canada Day and New Years, has two board positions available for a two-year term starting in May.

The non-profit society produces family-friendly arts-based festivals and programs every year. Their main goal is to provide the community with accessible events around the city that make Kelowna the kind of place people choose to live. They are looking for applicants who understand and support this philosophy.

“Our mandate in Kelowna is to provide entertainment that can be enjoyed by all ages and interests”, says Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna.

“Our board members play a very important supporting role in this effort. Thanks to their expertise, their range of knowledge and experience, and the guidance they offer me as executive director, our organization continues to succeed and reflect the interests of our community. So, we're looking for a few fun, and community-focused people to complement our current mix of board members".

Assets include recent board or committee experience, familiarity with arts and culture, understanding the purpose and nature of community events, and the ability to bring a practical approach to challenges and opportunities facing non-profits.

Individuals looking to apply can find the application form here.