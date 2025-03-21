Central Okanagan residents asked to approve borrowing for new West Kelowna library

Photo: WHM Structural Engineers

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is seeking approval from voters to borrow up to $2.5 million for the new West Kelowna library.

RDCO directors voted in favour of establishing an Alternative Approval Process to seek that assent.

Monies would be borrowed from the Municipal Finance Authority, but since the Okanagan Regional Library is unable to borrow from the MFA, the RDCO is required to borrow the money on their behalf.

Under terms of the AAP, 10 per cent of the approximately 208,353 eligible voters across the Central Okanagan (20,835) would be required to voice their opposition to put a halt to the borrowing bylaw.

Voter forms will be available beginning April 1 at the RDCO office on KLO, West Kelowna city hall, the West Kelowna library branch or from the RDCO website.

Voters have until 4 p.m. May 1 to return completed forms to the regional district.