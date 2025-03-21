BC Interior Sportsman Show back in Kelowna this April

Photo: BC Interior Sportsman Show

Outdoor and wildlife enthusiasts are set to gather in Kelowna next month for the return of the BC Interior Sportsman Show.

Set to take place from April 4 to 6, 2025, at MNP Place, the event will feature a lineup of exhibitions, demonstrations, seminars, and guest speakers focused on fishing, conservation, outdoor adventures, and more.

Attendees will have the chance to speak with experts, participate in live demos, and shop a variety of vendor products.

“This is also a great opportunity for those who are new to the outdoors or fishing to find out more about the sport and how to get started,” says show producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown.

“With so many experts at the event, even seasoned sportsmen can also pick up some great new tricks.”

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Children under 12 get in free.

For more details, visit www.bcinteriorsportsmanshow.com.