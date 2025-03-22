On the Street: Who are you voting for in the federal election?

Madison Reeve

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce a snap federal election on Sunday, with the vote potentially taking place as early as April 28.

It is widely expected that election day will fall either on April 28, or May 5, with the choice to be made in the coming days.

Carney, who became prime minister on March 14 after securing the Liberal leadership just days prior, is set to to request that Governor General dissolve the 44th Parliament.

According to 338Canada, which tracks national polls and projects election results, the Liberals are predicted to secure a majority government in the upcoming vote.

In a recent online poll conducted by Castanet on Thursday night, residents of the B.C. Interior shared their voting intentions, with 48% planning to vote for the Conservatives, 41% for the Liberals, and 3% for the NDP. Additionally, 3% say they do not intend to vote.

On Friday, Castanet took to the streets of Kelowna, speaking to local residents about their political preferences in anticipation of the upcoming election.

''I will be voting for Pierre. I just like his values and I like his direction with the economy and I just him," one person said.

''I'm voting Mark Carney...just supporting the Liberal party right now. I think he is going to do a lot for our economy," another person said.

-with files from CTV News