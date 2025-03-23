Interior Wildlife presents 4th annual Wild About Spring Film Festival and Silent Auction

Photo: Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society

The annual “Wild About Spring” Wildlife Film Festival & Silent Auction is coming up on April 10th at the Mary Irwin Theatre.

“We’re excited to bring this unique community event to Kelowna again, getting together animal-lovers, nature-enthusiasts and local families looking for educational wildlife content to enjoy over a glass of wine or some popcorn,” said Eva Hartmann, Executive Director.

Proceeds help Interior Wildlife buy critical equipment for their wildlife patients. Hartmann said, once they have a few pieces of veterinary equipment, she expects a significant improvement in their wildlife care.

“We are so close to taking our first own images with our portable digital x-ray machine right on-site in Summerland," she said.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and bar, while the films start at 6:15 p.m. The fourth annual film festival is hosted by Interior Wildlife.

This year’s feature film, Finding Gulo, is a wildlife documentary and community science project following wolverine researchers in the North Cascades of Washington. The lineup also includes Bats of Alberta by Jason Headley, highlighting why Canadian bats are extraordinary; Fix and Release, filmed at a wildlife centre in Ontario; and filmmaker Scott Dobson follows veterinarian Dr. Sue Carstairs as she creates a new approach to reptile medicine.

Tickets are $30 online or at the Rotary Centre of the Arts Box Office in Kelowna. Learn more about Interior Wildlife here.