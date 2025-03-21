Sophie Gregoire Trudeau headed to Kelowna for speaking engagement

Photo: Kelowna Events Centre Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will be speaking at a Kelowna event.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is headed to Kelowna for "a one-hour fireside chat."

“We are thrilled to welcome Sophie Trudeau as the headline guest for our first event at the Kelowna Event Centre,” John Perks, Co-Founder of Show Off Expos, said in a media release.

“This venue was created to elevate Kelowna’s event landscape, and what better way to introduce it than with an evening of empowerment, thought-provoking conversations, and meaningful networking.”

Attendees are expected to enjoy a fireside chat, an intimate meet-and-greet, and an elevated networking experience featuring fine wine, gourmet desserts, and a gathering of Kelowna’s top entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The ex-wife of the former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer compelling storytelling and deep personal insight, Sophie inspires audiences with discussions on overcoming adversity, finding balance in today’s fast-paced world, and fostering leadership in both personal and professional spaces.

The event will be April 2 at the Kelowna Event Centre, at 2041 Harvey Ave. Tickets range in price from $49 to $299 and are available online.