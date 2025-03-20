RDCO budget passes with 7.2% increase in spending

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has passed its 2025 budget, bringing in a 7.2% increase in spending.

This year's operating budget features $70.8M in spending, up $4.8M from 2024.

"This financial plan delivers what matters most to our community—safety, essential services, and park investments for our rapidly growing region," says Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the regional board, in a news release.

"We are enhancing emergency management, upgrading critical infrastructure, and prioritizing environmental stewardship to meet the evolving needs of our residents. Every dollar is invested with care, ensuring a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future for everyone in the Central Okanagan."

Unlike municipalities, regional districts do not have one tax rate. This means that the impact on each property owner varies depending on where they live, the services they receive and the value of their property.

Preliminary average tax impacts for each community within the Central Okanagan are outlined below:

Photo: RDCO

An estimated $34.2 million in capital and infrastructure improvements are planned for 2025, with funding from grants when possible.

Highlights this year include

$4M in grant funding for engineering, design and construction of a new facility for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).

$1,050,000 in grant funding for advancing the implementation of a curbside food waste collection service.

$275,000 for playground replacements in Mission Creek and Scotty Creek parks.

The Regional District does not collect taxes directly. The RDCO requisitions funds from each local government on behalf of their residents and the Province which collects rural property taxes in each electoral area.

Residents can expect to receive their tax bill in the mail in June, with property taxes due to the Province by July 2, 2025.