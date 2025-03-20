Central Okanagan event to help businesses navigate trade war

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commission is trying to help Okanagan businesses navigate recent trade challenges.

They are holding two events at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 3. The first will be an industry roundtable from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by an open panel event from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

The open panel presentation is titled 'Navigating Trade Challenges.' It is expected to provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs and businesses to learn directly from industry experts to help navigate trade challenges.

The panel discussion will be a deep dive into the complexities of tariffs offering practical advice and real-world examples from industry leaders.

"We are thrilled to announce these two pivotal events focused on navigating trade challenges,” said COEDC manager, Krista Mallory.

“The industry round table is your chance to voice the real-world impacts on your industry and operations. Your insights will be shared with senior levels of government, ensuring your experiences help to shape future policies and programs."

The panel discussion will kick off with an economic outlook presentation by Pierre Cléroux, chief economist at the Business Development Bank of Canada. Ryan Malcolm, director of Indigenous relations at Emil Anderson Construction will act as the moderator and the rest of the panel will include:

Serena Ko, Deputy Director and Trade Commissioner at Global Affairs Canada

Adam Hutchens, Senior Manager at Export Development Canada

Mark Burleigh, President of Northside Industries Inc.

Alisha McFetridge, CEO of RainStick

If your organization or business is interested in participating in the round table, you're asked to reach out to the COEDC team at [email protected]. For more information or tickets click here.