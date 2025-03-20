Big White Ski Resort to host 66th World Airlines Ski Championships in 2027

Photo: Big White

Big White Ski Resort has won the bid to host the 66th World Airlines Ski Championships from Feb. 28 to March 5, 2027.

The event, organized by the International Airlines Ski Federation, will bring together over 450 participants from 30 airlines across 25 countries to compete and celebrate on the slopes of Big White for the first time since 2020.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome back the World Airlines Ski Championships,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort.

“Hosting this event in 2020 was an incredible experience, and we can’t wait to once again showcase our world-class terrain, renowned Okanagan Champagne Powder, and vibrant resort atmosphere to airline ski teams from around the globe."

The WASC is an international competition for airline employees, featuring participants from departments such as flight operations, cabin crew, ground staff, and dispatch.

The week-long event will include four days of competition in alpine skiing (slalom and giant slalom), nordic skiing (sprint and long distance), and snowboarding (snowboard cross).

The World Airlines Ski Championships rotate annually between ski resorts worldwide, with past hosts including Norway, Switzerland and Japan.