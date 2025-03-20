Firefighter bootcamp in Lake Country welcomes high school students

Photo: Lake Country Fire Department

Some Okanagan high school students are spending their spring break learning what it's like to be a first responder.

Grade 11 and 12 students from George Elliot, Mount Boucherie, and Rutland Secondary schools are getting a taste of what it's like help others as they immerse themselves in the Lake Country Fire Department's Junior Firefighter Bootcamp.

This is the second year for the program where senior high school students get a first-hand look at what it's like to be a firefighter as part of a team of skilled first responders.

On the first day, students learned first aid and basic life support including automated external defibrillator and Red Cross CPR training. The rest of the week is spent learning about personal protective equipment including self-contained breathing apparatus, firefighter skills and drills, auto extrication, and aerial apparatus experience.

Lake Country firefighter Alexander Schrenk took on the lead role for the program this year. Schrenk is extra pumped that his brother, a grade 11 George Elliot student, is taking part in this year's program.

“I enjoyed building out the lesson plans and the weeklong events for the group. When I went through a program like this, it got me hooked, and I am hoping this will do the same for these students.”

Lake Country Fire Department deputy chief Kynan O’Rourke says the bootcamp is a great way for prospective first responders to see what the job and lifestyle are like.

"This experience allows them to dive deep into the fire department culture, fostering both skill development and lasting friendships."

“We are incredibly proud of our Fire Department members," he continued. "Our spring break bootcamp will continue to grow, offering students a meaningful glimpse into the world of emergency services, challenging them, while equipping them with valuable skills that they can carry forward in their careers and life."