City of Kelowna has no plans for former site of Hells Angels clubhouse

Photo: Kathy Michaels The former site of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse on Thursday.

There are no plans for the former site for a notorious Kelowna house that was knocked down to its foundation earlier this week.

A representative from the city of Kelowna said Thursday the old Hells Angels property "will be dormant for a while — no immediate plans to do anything there yet."

Late last year the city paid $990,000 for the property at 837 Ellis Street. BC Assessment pegged its value at $1,208,000—$645,000 for the land value and $563,000 for the property value.

Back when the property was sold, Garry Begg, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, described the sale as "the next step in addressing organized crime in British Columbia."

“Everyone wants to build a good life in B.C. in a community you love, where everyone belongs and no one gets left behind," Begg said.

"The sale of this property not only puts organized crime on notice, but offers communities an opportunity to turn a problematic property associated with crime into an asset for the community."

The B.C. government seized three Hells Angels‘ clubhouses in April 2023, based on a previous B.C. Court of Appeal decision that sided with B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture office.