Police investigate burned cat found in Rutland

Photo: Roxanne Burn marks left after dead cat was found burned near Mills Road.

Police are investigating the discovery of a burned cat amid reports of tainted or poisonous food being left around the Rutland neighbourhood.

Lynn Jack, president of the Rutland Residents Association, sent a message to members recently warning that "meat/food doctored with drugs is being left where cats and dogs could eat them."

"At least one cat has died," said the email.

Jack says the incidents seem to be occurring in the areas of Mills Road, Sylvania Crescent, Lester Road and Nickel Road.

A woman who lives in the area, but requested that her last name be withheld, says she came across a dead cat that had been burned and left on a sidewalk on Mill Road on March 2.

"I'm hoping to God, and I'm in my heart, choosing to believe that it was dead before it got lit on fire. The police were called and did attend the scene," Roxanne told Castanet.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed they found the body of a burned cat at 8 a.m. on March 2 but have not heard anything about potentially tainted food being left out.

"Attempts were made to identify an owner and a video canvass of the area was unsuccessful," said Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"At this time, it appears as though attempts were made to dispose of the animal by burning it in a pit of ash. The animal has since been disposed of at a local veterinary clinic. There have been no similar reports since."

Roxanne says she recently also found a piece of bread laced with antifreeze in the same area, along with a a piece of meat in a plastic bag. She is particularly bothered by the tainted bread, which could get into the food chain via birds and rodents.

Kelowna RCMP are taking the burned cat incident seriously and are asking anyone who may have information to contact Kelowna RCMP and reference file number 2025-10952.