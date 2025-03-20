Weapons, drugs found in police raid on Harvey Avenue

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

A police raid on a home on Harvey Avenue near Richter Street Thursday led to the discovery of weapons, drugs, and illegal cigarettes, resulting in two arrests.

The Kelowna RCMP, supported by the tactical Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of Harvey Avenue just before 11 a.m.

The operation, which included the deployment of a drone, smoke bomb, and ram, caused the temporary closure of Highway 97 near Richter Street and significant traffic delays across the city.

During the search, officers found a range of illegal items.

“Officers are still executing the search of the residence however they have located quantities of weapons, drugs and illegal cigarettes, " said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"The two individuals arrested are facing charges related to outstanding warrants, and we will continue to investigate the other items found," Cpl. Gauthier added.

Police have been met with appreciation from the community.

"Local residents and businesses have already approached police and expressed their gratitude toward police in addressing this known problem residence," Cpl. Gauthier said.

Highway 97 reopened just before 1 p.m.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP has confirmed they have finished a police raid on a home on Harvey Avenue near Richter Street.

The highway has now reopened between Richter and Ethel streets.

“The RCMP thank the public for their patience during this closure,” said a brief statement. “This is still an active investigation and details of the search will not be released at this time.”

While executing the search warrant, a tactical team deployed a drone, smoke bomb and used a ram to breach the home.

Drivers should expect delays on Harvey Avenue and the surrounding area while the backlog of traffic clears.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.

Harvey Avenue has reopened in both directions.

Police remain at the scene of the home that they raided with a tactical team.

Drivers should expect major delays while the backlog of traffic clears.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

Tactical officers are still inside the home and the highway remains closed between Ethel and Richter streets.

The closure has caused major traffic headaches on all surrounding roads.

Highway 97 is backing up into West Kelowna, up bridge hill.

Significant delays are also reported on Sutherland, Cadder and Bernard avenues as drivers are diverted off the highway.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.

Tactical police have now entered the home.

A ram was used by officers to smash their way in.

The highway remains closed in both directions.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

Police have deployed a drone over the scene and are in the process of entering the home.

A ram is being used to breach the home.

The highway remains closed to both pedestrians and vehicles.

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

Police have confirmed they are raiding a home on the 700 block of Harvey Avenue.

The tactical Southeast District Emergency Response Team is taking part in the operation, said Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Highway traffic is temporarily being diverted between Richter Street and Ethel Street,” Gauthier said. “The RCMP will advise once these closures have been reopened.”

No additional details were released by police.

A reporter at the scene says a smoke bomb has been deployed by officers, who are situated outside the home.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

Police have now moved the closure of Harvey Avenue to Richter Street.

Traffic is now being blocked in both directions.

Eastbound traffic on the highway is being diverted down Richter St.

Westbound traffic is being diverted down Ethel St.

Tactical police officer can be heard on a loudspeaker, telling someone to exit a home near the Petro-Canada gas station on Harvey Ave.

ORIGINAL 10:50 a.m.

Police have blocked eastbound traffic on Harvey Avenue near Ellis Street.

Several unmarked RCMP vehicles appear to be focused on a home near the corner of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue.

Westbound traffic on Harvey Avenue is still flowing.

A reporter is en route to the scene and this story will be updated.