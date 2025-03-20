RCMP block Harvey Avenue for police standoff

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.

Police have deployed a drone over the scene and are in the process of entering the home.

A ram is being used to breach the home.

The highway remains closed to both pedestrians and vehicles.

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

Police have confirmed they are raiding a home on the 700 block of Harvey Avenue.

The tactical Southeast District Emergency Response Team is taking part in the operation, said Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Highway traffic is temporarily being diverted between Richter Street and Ethel Street,” Gauthier said. “The RCMP will advise once these closures have been reopened.”

No additional details were released by police.

A reporter at the scene says a smoke bomb has been deployed by officers, who are situated outside the home.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

Police have now moved the closure of Harvey Avenue to Richter Street.

Traffic is now being blocked in both directions.

Eastbound traffic on the highway is being diverted down Richter St.

Westbound traffic is being diverted down Ethel St.

Tactical police officer can be heard on a loudspeaker, telling someone to exit a home near the Petro-Canada gas station on Harvey Ave.

ORIGINAL 10:50 a.m.

Police have blocked eastbound traffic on Harvey Avenue near Ellis Street.

Several unmarked RCMP vehicles appear to be focused on a home near the corner of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue.

Westbound traffic on Harvey Avenue is still flowing.

A reporter is en route to the scene and this story will be updated.