Kelowna greek restaurant applies to alter liquor license to allow belly dancers

Photo: Facebook

The City of Kelowna receives many common applications throughout the course of a week.

Development, rezoning and variance requests hit city planning desks all the time, usually in an effort to construct an apartment building or to require fewer parking spaces.

This week there was a different kind of request: belly dancing.

Olympia Greek Taverna, which reopened in February 2024 following an October 2020 fire, applied for an entertainment endorsement on its liquor licence. That’s because the restaurant wants to make sure it is able to have belly dancers strutting their stuff on the weekends. Belly dancing is a common activity at the restaurant, and it wants to keep it going.

“(It would) last for about 45 minutes on Friday and Saturday nights,” owner Mike Koutsantonis wrote in his application letter, “and our customers enjoy getting up and dancing with the belly dancer.

“Also we are hoping to bring in some live Greek music a few times a year where our customers can get up and dance. We feel that this a great way for people to experience Greek culture and have an enjoyable time out.”