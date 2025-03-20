Junior All Native Basketball Tournament brings province to Kelowna

The Junior All Native Basketball Tournament has taken over Kelowna schools, bringing thousands to the city for the annual event featuring teams from all over B.C.

Communities fundraise all year so kids can travel to participate in the tournament. This year, there are 65 teams in the 17U division, 45 teams in 13U, and nine teams in the co-ed 10U playing round robin.

“It’s uplifting our youth and providing a safe space for sport,” said Amanda Montgomery, JANT committee member. “Some of these kids live in very isolated communities and it's their chance to get out and travel for their spring break.”

The tournament features booths and vendors of all kinds, including RCMP Indigenous policing services, who were engaging with youth.

"Every spring break I like to travel where they go,” said Cpl. Rebecca Munro. “I think this event brings communities together.”

Art vendors Johnny Perry says he has met tournament participants from all over B.C.

“It’s amazing to see how the families support all the kids, and I think it's a really important event. I've always loved coming here,” said Perry.

His sales support local artists, and he gets art and beadwork from different residential school survivors.

“My role is just to be the driver, the vehicle, and get everybody’s stuff out there for the public and community.”

Sportsmanship has been a big theme throughout the event running March 16 to 21.

The Nookta Rebels had a tough first game and sustained multiple injuries, something 17U player Myra Jack, described as "scary."

The Rebels were down to just five players for the second game when their opponents stepped up to help and offered three of their own players to join the team.

“They were supporting us because we started to give up,” said Shannon Williams, another 17U player.

“They showed a lot of empathy towards my team,” said John Amos, Nootka Rebels coach. “Gitxsan Junior Mystics, they have a special place in my heart for what they had done for our team.”

More important than the competition, is the tournament’s ability to bring together the community.

