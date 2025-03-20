Movie written, produced, directed by Kelowna-raised filmmaker set for Landmark premiere

Photo: Contributed The Island Between Tides opens at Kelowna's Landmark Grand 10 Cinema on Friday, March 21, 2025.

This could be Andrew Holmes’ big break.

A film co-written, produced and directed by the Kelowna-raised filmmaker will open at the Landmark Grand 10 Cinemas at McCurdy Corner this Friday, March 21.

The Island Between Tides also opens on the same night for a week-long run at theatres in Salmon Arm, Williams Lake and Victoria and continues its three-week run in Prince Rupert, where it was filmed.

It was the number one film screened in Prince Rupert and at Vancouver’s Cineplex International Village Theatre for the weekend of March 7.

Holmes and fellow filmmaker Austin Andrews started writing the adaptation of Peter Pan author J.M. Barrie’s gothic tale Mary Rose in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The silver lining for us of the pandemic was that we could have this focused time to spend writing this and it took quite a while for it to get finished,” said Holmes.

The pair wanted to keep the supernatural thriller Canadian as possible. Not only is it set in the coastal wilds of northern British Columbia, but it also stars some very recognizable faces.

The Island Between Tides stars Paloma Kwiatkowski (Riot Girls), Donal Logue (Sons of Anarchy, Gotham), David Mazouz (Gotham), Camille Sullivan (Hunter Hunter), and includes a cameo by Golden Globe Nominee Adam Beach (The Power of the Dog, Windwalker, Suicide Squad).

"When you work with Canadian cast that aren’t Ryan Reynolds or Ryan Gosling or Jim Carey, it can be difficult to attract an audience that doesn’t know anything about your movie. But when you start to embrace communities like me bringing the film to Kelowna or even Prince Rupert or our friends here in Vancouver, it really starts to catch a flame and people start to go see it,” said Holmes.

The backlash over American-made could open the door for Holmes and many others on this side of the border.

“Unfortunately, here in Vancouver and somewhat in Toronto, we’re a service industry to the U.S.,” he notes.

“So filmmakers are looking to buy houses and get on with their lives and support themselves and a great way to do that is to work on American productions. But, all of those people who work on those shows, they are also storytellers and filmmakers.

“So, this offers opportunity for us to show Canadian landscapes.”

He’s hoping that theatres in other parts of the country will pick up The Island Between Tides.

Holmes says he and Andrews are currently writing a new movie, which they plan to produce in Kelowna.

The Island Between Tides was the first film to be shot in Prince Rupert and was made possible through the support of Telefilm Canada.

The film’s trailer can be seen here.