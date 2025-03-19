Founder of Okanagan Forest Task Force honoured with King Charles medal

Photo: Contributed (L) King Charles III's Coronation medal given to Kane Blake (R).

Okanagan Forest Task Force founder Kane Blake has another feather for his cap.

Blake was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Award Wednesday morning for all of his efforts in keeping the Okanagan backcountry clean.

"I'm not even 100% sure how I got fully nominated. Who nominated me? I more-or-less got a phone call saying that I had an award waiting for me."

Blake says he received the award on the Phil Johnson show on AM 1150 Wednesday morning.

"It was an emotional morning."

Blake says he received the award in recognition of all the hard work the OFTF has done to keep the Okanagan backcountry clean and safe over the years.

"It was just recognition for everything I've done with the Okanagan Forest Task Force and building it and getting it to where it is now, and all the hours and everything that get put into the backcountry. It's going to be another very busy year and you'll see me out in the backcountry," Blake says.

The King Charles III medals are awarded to people who have made significant contributions to the country, a province, territory, region or community or made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada.

Blake says he plans to have the medal framed, "and I'm gonna find a very nice spot in my home to hang it."