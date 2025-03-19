Pair of controlled burns taking place in Lake Country

Photo: Unsplash

A pair of wildfire mitigation projects and controlled burns are taking place in Lake Country.

The District of Lake Country says the projects on Spion Kop and in Jack Seaton Park may be visible over the next few days.

Residents in the area may notice smoke rising above The Lakes neighbourhood and in the Eastridge linear park area, located between The Lakes and Highway 97.

The ongoing wildfire fuel mitigation project involves controlled burns aimed at reducing long-term wildfire risks.

Before lighting any burn piles, fire crews establish a fire guard—a fuel-free zone around the pile—to ensure the fire stays contained. Drip torches are used to ignite the piles, which are monitored until around noon.

The piles are then left to burn down, with any wood debris on the edges being raked into the centre to further prevent spread.

BC Wildfire Service crews will also be assisting local firefighters with a prescribed burn in Jack Seaton Park later this week.

The burn is planned for Friday, March 21. While smoke may be visible during the burn, it may linger for several days as the piles continue to burn down.

The District of Lake Country is asking residents and visitors to refrain from hiking in the area and stay out of the marked fire services work zone in Jack Seaton Park during the prescribed burn.