Three B.C. cabinet ministers blitz Central Okanagan to talk tariffs

Cindy White

The Okanagan has been getting a lot of attention this week from B.C. cabinet ministers as the government rolls out efforts to soften the blow of U.S. tariffs.

Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar toured the Gorman Brothers mill on Monday and Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, announced funding that will help Farming Karma improve processing and expand its product line.

Gibson stopped by Castanet in between meetings with the business community.

One of those companies that has been negatively impacted by the tariffs is Hexagon Purus. The Kelowna facility that makes components for battery-electric transport trucks had to lay off 40 per cent of its workforce recently due to a lost contract and the shifting political climate south of the border.

“I met with them and I really want to work with them to pivot their market,” said Gibson. “That’s one of the reasons we’ve been working to unlock trade across the country.

“If we can make it easier for them to trade with the other provinces than the U.S. that’s a win and that’s the opportunity right now for companies like that.”

Hexagon Purus executive vice president Todd Sloan says they had a "good meeting" with the minister "and discussed how leveraging our strong Canada-wide supply chain and non-US free-trade partners could stabilize and secure the transport of goods within our country."

"Canada has everything it needs to build a strong OEM supply of commercial vehicles."

Gibson is also the minister responsible for interprovincial trade, and while she says the provinces have been taking a Team Canada approach, it might not all be smooth sailing.

“All of the provinces – well, there are some exceptions but I won’t say – all of the provinces, really, are in that room together in the spirit of Team Canada to really work together to unlock trade. And we’ve been making such progress, more progress than has been made in many years,” she points out.

It’s not all doom and gloom. Some businesses in the region stand to benefit from a surge in buy Canadian sentiment.

“This is a real moment for our producers, our fruit producers, our craft breweries and wineries and all of our businesses, really, to show that B.C. brand and that Canadian and get on the shelves and get some of that space back from some of those American products,” said Gibson.

The local tourism sector could be in for a very busy year as Canadians cancel U.S. trips to spend their vacation dollars close to home. Gibson says she is ready to work with the industry if it runs into staff recruitment challenges like we saw post-pandemic.