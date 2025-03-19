PPC candidate in Kelowna repeatedly shares racist views on social media

Photo: Stacey Ponton / X

The newly-selected People’s Party of Canada candidate in Kelowna is a prolific poster of racist views on social media.

Stacey Ponton is listed by the PPC as the party’s candidate in the Kelowna riding and is described as a person “riven by a deep commitment to standing up for his community and defending the core values of freedom, personal responsibility, respect, and fairness.”

But on the social media platform X, Ponton shares proudly racist views, mostly targeting Indian immigrants.

“It’s never too late to be racist,” proclaims a meme reposted by X, originally posted by a B.C.-based account Blonde Bigot.

Blonde Bigot’s overtly racist posts are frequently reposted by Ponton, who also frequently shares his own anti-Indian views from the account.

A request for comment from the PPC’s headquarters did not get a response. A message sent to Ponton on X was ignored.

Hate and related crimes have been rising in Canada in recent years with residents of South Asian ethnicity facing higher rates of hate threats and assaults, according to RCMP data.

Reported hate crimes targeting South Asians have increased by 181% between 2019 and 2023, which is the most recent data available.

During the last federal election in 2021, the PPC attracted seven and 7.5 per cent of the vote in the Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola ridings, respectively.

It is expected a federal election will be called by Sunday.

Advisory: some readers may find the posts below disturbing.