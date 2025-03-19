Prospera Place owner names new vice president

Photo: GSL Group Trish Jelinski has been appointed as Vice President of Sales, Sports & Entertainment based at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

The former general manager of BC Place Stadium has been named the new vice president of sales, sports and entertainment for GSL Group, the owner of Kelowna's Prospera Place.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trish. Her extensive industry experience throughout North America will be invaluable as we continue to position Prospera Place and our other GSL venues at the forefront of live entertainment in British Columbia," said Graham Lee, president and CEO of GSL Group.

"We look forward to the knowledge, leadership, and innovation she will bring to our organization."

Among some of Jelinski's previous accomplishments, she played a pivotal role in attracting major international events and expanded corporate sponsorships at BC Place. Jelinski held a leadership role with the New York Rangers and Madison Square Garden.

“I am delighted to join the GSL Group as a member of the senior leadership team, with a lead role at Prospera Place in Kelowna,” said Jelinski. “This is an exciting time for the venue. I look forward to building on the strong foundation built over the past 25 years at Prospera Place while moving the business forward with our many sports, entertainment, and community partners.”

In her new position, Jelinski will focus on expanding event bookings, enhancing VIP experiences, strengthening relationships with sports leagues and promoters, and implementing innovative fan engagement strategies.