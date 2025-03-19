Kelowna traffic cops dish out dozens of tickets

Now that warmer weather has returned to the valley, Kelowna Mounties are cracking down on high-risk driving behaviours.
"With the season changing to spring and with summer on the horizon police will be continuing to focus on high-risk driving behaviours including street racing, speeding and impaired driving," RCMP said in a media release.
Since January, traffic cops have already been doling out hundreds of violation tickets and more than a few driving prohibitions for everything from distracted driving to speeding and a few other things in between.
Motor Vehicle Act offences caught in Kelowna since the start of 2025 are as follows:
- 154 for speeding in a school zone,
- 34 for speeding,
- Six for driving without due care / consideration,
- Five excessive speed impounds including one driver that was caught in a school zone,
- 77 for use of electronic devices,
- 24 for not having a driver’s licence,
- 47 for not having insurance
In addition to these issued violation tickets, 24 drivers were given immediate roadside prohibition:
- 15 drivers received 30 days prohibition,
- Seven received three days prohibition,
- Two received seven days prohibition.
Those who see someone driving dangerously or putting others at risk, are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Non-emergency calls can also be made by calling the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300.