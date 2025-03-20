Kelowna woman awarded clean-up cost for mice-infested used car

Photo: iStock FILE- Be sure to inspect a vehicle when purchasing used.

A Kelowna woman has proven that “as is” comes with some conditions.

According to a small claims court decision published last week, the seller of a 2011 Ford Fiesta is on the hook for around half the price he sold the car for because he failed to disclose the extent of a damaging pest infestation and claimed incorrectly it was safe to drive.

The situation started July 10, 2023 when Alanna Ewing spotted Albert Abrahamson’s car listing for a Ford Fiesta on AutoTrader and two days later bought it for $5,995.

She was told it “was in good condition other than a cracked windshield and a broken tire.”

She also said that she was assured by Abrahamson that no other costs would be needed besides a “good clean.”

A couple days later Ewing brought the car to a detailing shop and 45 minutes into that appointment an employee called her to say the car had a significant mouse infestation and the work was “out of his league.” He then referred her to another business.

There, a car-cleaning specialist named Curtis Studer inspected the Fiesta and took on the job of cleaning and disinfecting it. A couple of dead mice were disposed of and damage was noted.

Studer said that “significant repairs” were needed and the process included replacing the headliner and cabin and the total cost for work done was $2,564.80 — half of what was paid for the vehicle.

In turn, Ewing turned to Abrahamson for compensation, who claimed as the buyer she should “beware” and he had told her the sale was “as is.”

“In the sale of used vehicles, the general rule is buyer beware’. This means that a buyer is not entitled to damages, such as cleaning costs, just because the buyer discovers a problem with the vehicle shortly after the sale,” Drozdiak said in the explanation of his decision.

To show that “buyer beware” should not apply, and to be entitled to compensation, Drozdiak said the buyer must prove fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, breach of warranty, or a latent (hidden) defect.

“Here, I find Ms. Ewing argues a latent defect and breach of an implied warranty,” Drozdiak said.

Drozdiak said that had Ewing looked around a bit more closely, she would have found evidence of mice, largely by the fecal matter they left behind. There were droppings as well as a smell.

Where Abrahamson got stuck, however, is by implying that a vehicle that needed significant care was fine.

Drozdiak said significant repair showed that the needs were higher.

“I find the car was not safe to drive when Ms. Ewing bought it, and Mr. Abrahamson breached the implied warranty,” Drozdiak said.

Within 15 days of the date of the March 12 decision, Abrahamson was ordered to pay Ewing $2,564.80 in damages