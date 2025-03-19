Thompson-Okanagan temperature records could be broken next week

Madison Reeve

Spring is officially here, and the weather in Thompson-Okanagan region is shaping up to be unusually warm.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures will soar well above the average next week, with highs potentially reaching the high teens, and even hitting 20°C.

"The strong ridge of high pressure will bring the temperature up into the high teens. We might be seeing 18°C or even 19°C by the time we get to Tuesday. That is about five to 10°C warmer than normal for this time of year," said Derek Lee, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Lee says the region could experience some record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Looking ahead, Lee forecasts that the warmth will likely persist throughout the spring months.

"For the upcoming month, we are still seeing an above-normal trend in temperatures for the Okanagan all the way into May," Lee said.

"In terms of precipitation, it doesn't look like that wetter-than-normal signal is coming down for the Okanagan."

Lee says the forecast is expected to dip back down to seasonal norms by Thursday.