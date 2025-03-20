UBC Okanagan hosting a talk on anti-apartheid hero

Photo: UBCO Fatima Meer, who spent her life battling against state-orchestrated detention, murder and the destruction of political organizations, is the subject of a talk Thursday at the downtown library.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan will be exploring the role of state terror in South Africa at a special talk on Thursday, 6 p.m. at the downtown branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

Guest speaker Dr. Tiffany Jean Willoughby-Herard, from the University of California, Irvine will be exploring the legacy of a South African leader's story of courage.

Willoughby-Herard is a former student of Fatima Meer, who spent her life battling against state-orchestrated detention, murder and the destruction of political organizations in South Africa.

Meer was a South African anti-apartheid activist, educator and author whose story of courage will be explored at a special event on Thursday.

Willoughby-Herard will share the lessons of Meer’s practices of refusal and her unwillingness to give consent—representing a form of extravagant protest.

Meer, who was detained herself, used her writings on state terror to upend the notion of a bloodless transition to democracy in 1980s South Africa. She documented state-orchestrated detention, murder and the destruction of political organizations.

Willoughby-Herard is a humanistic social scientist and comparative political theorist. Her interests span multiple disciplines including African studies, international and global studies, feminism, political science and humanities.

The event is free and open to the public.