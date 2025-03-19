Family desperate to find dog on the run at Big White for more than a week 

Photo: Joan Wolf Coco has been missing since March 11.

Joan Wolf breaks into tears when she talks about her best friend Coco.

She hasn’t seen the four-year-old golden-dooble for more than a week after the dog accidentally got outside her realty office at Big White Ski Resort on March 11 and took off.

“She’s never ever run. She’s gone hiking at Bear Creek off-leash. I’ve never had an issue,” said Wolf.

She and her daughters went out looking for her on the first day and thought she would come back, but she hasn’t and Wolf is getting desperate.

“The next morning, the groomers had seen some tracks and someone from ski patrol has seen her at the top of The Cliff, so we went up there. Ski patrol even humoured me and took me up on a snowmobile and we set up a barbecue to try to entice her,” explained Wolf.

She’s been out on the trails every day trying to find signs of Coco. The dog has been spotted a number of times, but so far no one has been able to bring her home.

Wolf has posted photos of Coco on Big White Facebook groups asking people not to call out to her or chase her, but to let her know right away of any sightings.

She says Coco is more than a dog, she is like one of her kids.

“We sat all day together, she sat with me. She’s my very best friend,” said Wolf as she broke down in tears.

Today, a coordinated effort is underway to get “eyes on” Coco without spooking her.

Wolf says it’s hard not to lose hope because she has been gone for so long.

Anyone who sees the dog at Big White is asked not to chase her, not to call out and to phone Wolf immediately at 778-231-0308.