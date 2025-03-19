Police investigating shooting in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve Police investigate an overnight shooting in downtown Kelowna Wednesday morning.

A man was shot in downtown Kelowna in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, officers responded to a “possible firearm incident” near Ellis Street and Leon Avenue at about 3 a.m.

The victim in the “shooting incident” was taken to Kelowna General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and our Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of this investigation which is only in its infancy,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RMCP.

“We are still working on identifying all those involved including any suspects and witnesses."

Anyone with information for this incident is asked to phone the Serious Crime Unit tip-line at 250-470-6236.

Police continue to gather evidence Wednesday morning in an alleyway near the 1600 block of Ellis Street.