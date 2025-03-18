New executive director at Okanagan Basin Water Board

Photo: OBWB Melissa Tesche

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has announced its new executive director.

Melissa Tesche comes to the organization from past roles as general manager of the BC Fruit Growers Association and the Okanagan-Kootenay Sterile Insect Release Board.

"Melissa is an exceptional addition to the OBWB and the Board is very excited to work with her to drive our future as we are increasingly being asked to do more," says Board Chair Blair Ireland.

"In today's challenging climate, we need a strong leader who can address the growing threats to our water, such as increasing drought conditions, invasive mussels and chemical pollution. Her prior experience with us gives her a deep understanding of our work, and her proven track record with local organizations makes her the perfect fit.”

Tesche said taking over the role is “an honour.”

“Taking care of our shared water is essential to protecting the Okanagan’s quality of life. Ensuring we have enough clean water—for our fish, our families, and our farms—is no small task. It requires collaboration across communities, governments, and industries,” she said.

Tesche is taking over from retiring executive director Anna Warwick Sears on April 22, following her 19-year tenure.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board was instituted in 1970 as a collaboration of the three Okanagan regional districts to provide leadership on water issues spanning the valley.