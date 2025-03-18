Central Okanagan residents urged to be bear aware this spring

Photo: BC Conservation

As temperatures rise and bears emerge from hibernation, the Regional District of Central Okanagan and BC Conservation are urging residents to take action to prevent human-bear conflicts by properly managing attractants, particularly household garbage.

The RDCO says it’s crucial to ensure that attractants like garbage, bird feeders, and pet food are managed to keep wildlife away from your property.

"Don’t be the reason a bear ends up in your neighborhood," says Cynthia Coates, solid waste services supervisor at the RDCO.

"Garbage is the most reported attractant for bears. Residents are asked to help keep our communities safe by managing attractants, including garbage, yard waste, and recyclables."

Coates says that residents should only place garbage out on the morning of collection, never the night before.

"Bears, and other animals, have a keen sense of smell. If they access your waste, they can become food-conditioned, posing a risk to you, your family, neighbours, and themselves. This is preventable," she said.

According to City of Kelowna bylaws, residents are required to put out garbage, yard waste, and recyclables only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the day of collection.

BC Conservation is reminding the public that it is illegal to feed or attract dangerous wildlife, including bears, cougars, coyotes, and wolves.

Residents are encouraged to report any human-bear conflicts, aggressive bear behaviour, or feeding of dangerous wildlife to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1.877.952.7277.