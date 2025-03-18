Fire fuel removal day planned for Magic Estates and Clifton area

Photo: Clifton Highlands Community Association

The Clifton Magic Neighbourhood Association (CMNA) is organizing a FireSmart fire fuel removal day next week.

On March 24 starting at 7 a.m., residents in the Magic Estates and Clifton Road area, can have highly flammable vegetation (cedar, juniper, pine, fir, etc.) picked up from their curbside.

"By reducing highly flammable coniferous vegetation, maintaining defensible space, and using fire-resistant materials, we can significantly lower the risk of wildfires impacting our neighbourhood," said organizer Jim Burkell.

Removing hazardous fuel sources from the neighbourhood is a step toward increasing safety in the community. It also contributes to better protection from potential wildfires, such as the McDougall Creek Fire, which jumped the lake in 2023 and impacted the neighbourhood.

Community members are encouraged to participate and take extra care to avoid fire hazards. This includes cleaning gutters and roofs, trimming trees and shrubs, using fire-resistant plants, and maintaining enough space around the home to prevent fire from reaching it.

"We're excited to offer this valuable opportunity for our community to come together and take proactive steps toward protecting our homes," said Tracy Rolkutter, Chair of the Clifton Magic Neighbourhood Association.

Registration is required by March 22.

The service is free for CMNA members, or membership is $20 at the CMNA website. The cost for non-members is $40.00.