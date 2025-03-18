Bull riders to return to Prospera Place

Photo: PBR Canada

Bull riding will return to Kelowna’s Prospera Place this summer.

Professional Bull Riders Canada bucks into the Central Okanagan on July 17.

Some of the country’s best riders will compete atop 1,800-pound opponents that were born to buck.

The PBR Okanagan Challenge will mark the sixth event of the 2025 regular season for PBR Canada’s premier Cup Series.

When the series last travelled to Kelowna in July 2024, Jared Parsonage rode supreme, delivering a perfect 2-for-2 performance to win the tour stop.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Prospera Place box office, by phone at (250) 762-5050 or online at SelectYourTickets.com.