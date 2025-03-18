New Central Okanagan public schools superintendent

Photo: SD23 Jon Rever

A new face will represent public schools in the Central Okanagan.

The board of education announced Tuesday the appointment of Jon Rever to the position of superintendent of schools/CEO.

Rever, the current acting deputy superintendent, will officially take over the position July 1.

"Jon's unwavering commitment to public education perfectly aligns with the Board of Education's Strategic Plan and our vision of Together We Learn," board of education chairperson Julia Fraser said in a media release.

Rever, who has 33 years of teaching and administration experience, will take over for Kevin Kaardal, who has been Superintendent of Schools/CEO since 2015.

In a media statement, the district said Kaardal's leadership resulted in advancements in educational programs and student achievement.

"Kevin's transformative leadership leaves a legacy of progressive improvement that Jon Rever will surely continue to foster," Fraser said.

The Board of Education engaged in a comprehensive process, which included candidates from across Canada.