Rare white crow visits the Okanagan with some more common birds of a feather

Photo: Cathy Morgan A rare leucitic crow was spotted in Carr's Landing.

Cathy Morgan was looking into her Carr’s Landing yard this weekend when she saw a familiar, albeit uncommon, sight.

A white bird with black eyes, a black beak and pinkish legs was pecking away at the ground.

“It’s a crow,” she said. Not an albino from her estimation, due to the black beak and eyes, but an oddity nonetheless.

“We saw it in March, or April of last year, too,” she said. “He, or she, pops around from flock to flock— we were hoping he’d stay around last year but he didn’t.”

It’s still nice to have him back this year, she remarked.

Chris Charlesworth, an Okanagan birder who runs Avocet Tours and organizes the yearly Christmas Bird count, said that the he’s been birding his whole life and has never seen a white crow.

“They’re not unheard of, but it’s a pretty rare occurrence,” Charlesworth said.

“It happens with ravens, too.”

The bird is likely what’s called “leucistic.” That’s a genetic condition in animals characterized by a partial loss of pigmentation, resulting in white, pale, or patchy colouration of the skin, hair, feathers, scales, or cuticles, while eye colour remains normal.

While these birds are not a regular sight, uncommon bird sightings have been growing in recent years “with more people looking.”

In the pandemic more people started bird watching or bird photography and Charlesworth said he thinks it’s still a popular hobby.

Those who are looking outdoors to see what’s happening with their feathered neighbours may see a little more activity than they’d usually see this time of year.

“Spring birds starting to come back and from what we’ve seen so far, they’re coming back a little earlier than normal this year due to a pretty mild winter,” Charlesworth said.

It was also a pretty mild winter, so when the Christmas bird count got underway there were 105 species spotted.

“There were some birds that should have gone south that didn’t and we saw them on our bird count, like Wilsons Warblers,” he said. “They should have gone south in September, and they did alright staying here until the cold snap and then they probably perished.”

Otherwise, he said, there was nothing too unusual.