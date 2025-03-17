Huge props for new culinary arts building at Okanagan College

Photo: GEC Architecture

Kelowna city councillors ran out of adjectives to describe their enthusiasm over the design of a new food, wine and tourism centre at Okanagan College.

Council unanimously supported a development permit for the four-storey, 5,600-square-metre building which should see construction begin later this spring.

“This building absolutely establishes community pride. I don't think the drawings do it justice. It is an amazing building and I think brings a very high degree of architecture both to the campus and to our city,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

“Being in the food, wine and tourism industry I am elated to have this coming forward. I think this is going to be a real showpiece,” added Coun. Maxine DeHart.

“Magnificent building. Really celebrating the heartbeat of our region which is agricultural, food and beverage,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

The building is also the centerpiece of the city’s bid to become Canada’s first UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

“This will be the base for the City of Gastronomy if we get approved,” said We did apply for the UNESCO City of Gastronomy and I think it will put on on the map, being seen as at the forefront in the Canadian culinary scene,” said planning and partnerships divisional director Derek Edstrom.

Edstrom expects the city to get word on the application within the next couple of months.