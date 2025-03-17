Kelowna councillor suggests city amend buying practices to focus on non-American products and services

Photo: Contributed Coun. Ron Cannan

Kelowna councillor Ron Cannan has made it known he plans to bring forward a motion to amend the city’s procurement bylaw.

At the close of Monday's city council meeting, Canaan advised his colleagues he would be bringing forward the motion at the next meeting in two weeks.

There has been a groundswell of support for staying away from American-made products in response to the tariff war and nationalistic rhetoric coming out of the United States.

“I have reviewed our council procurement policy…it’s a four-page document, but it doesn’t specifically address council’s wish, in this case, to exclude U.S. when we are purchasing,” said Cannan.

“I will be asking council to pass an amendment to our procurement bylaw which will have staff prioritize Canadian and non-U.S. suppliers when possible, especially for medium and high-value projects and streamline the process to support more diverse and smaller businesses.”

The subject has been brought up around the council in recent weeks.

Coun. Mohini Singh brought forward a desire to ensure the new signature Kelowna sign be awarded to a Canadian artist, unlike The Bear at Stuart Park, designed by an artist from Rhode Island.

In order to do that, Singh was told, the council procurement policy would have to be changed.

City manager Doug Gilchrist also told council about 99 per cent of city awards do go to Canadian companies.

Cannan also suggested the mayor write the premier about relaxing the short-term rental policy in the wake of comments made by David Eby asking British Columbians to cancel U.S. vacations and travel within B.C.

Specifically, he suggested that the ban on 13 properties—large developments that previously catered to short-term rentals—be lifted to give visitors more options when visiting the city during the tourist season.

That ban could be lifted next year should the city’s rental vacancy rate remain above three per cent for a second year.

"They have been unwavering,” responded Mayor Tom Dyas.

“It doesn't mean we can't communicate with another letter but I believe with regards to that I can't see they will be willing to change their position on that at this present time.

“The discussion is worthwhile.”