Downtown Kelowna restaurants, pubs busy for St. Patrick's Day

St Patrick’s Day is here and Irish spots around Kelowna are busy with customers who are looking to celebrate and feeling lucky.

Kelly O’ Bryan’s on Bernard Avenue started to fill up as soon as they opened their doors at 11:30 a.m.

“Lots going on. We’ve got green beer and Guinness, obviously it’s everyone’s favourite meal. We’ve got live music tonight,” said Jeff Blower, owner of Kelly O’ Bryan’s.

He said they are expecting a lineup Monday, but the patio, main floor, and bottom floor are all open and they’ve got lots of room.

Just down the road, another option for fans of green beer is O’ Flannigans Irish Pub on Queensway, who are ready for a lineup of their own.

They have food and drink specials, from hot pastrami sandwiches and Irish stew to Guinness and Jameson. They also have a DJ, Irish dancers, bagpipers, and a live band set up to entertain the crowd.

“An Irish bar… you know you’re going to have fun,” said Melissa Taylor, a server at O’ Flannigans.

Servers were asked what they’re hoping to see this St. Patrick’s Day. “Making sure everybody’s happy, it goes smooth, and we make it alive out of here,” said Kim Griechan, another server at O' Flannigans.