Parking improvements planned for Gillard mountain bike area

Photo: Unsplash

Improvements are being proposed to the Gillard mountain bike network just south of Kelowna.

An application before the RDCO board this week is seeking to increase the parking area to accommodate 40 vehicles, add a new pit toilet and widen the access road to the parking lot. Another application seeks to construct a new downhill bike trail to provide intermediate-skill riders access to the parking lot.

The trails are operated and maintained by Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan, a non-profit society. Tenure for the trails was granted in 2015 but the trails first started being built in the area in the early 90s.

“The Gillard Recreational Trails are intermediate and advanced single-track mountain bike trails that consist of man-made and natural technical features,” says a report to the RDCO board. “They are a well-used and popular system of trails that have been utilized for over a decade.”

The popularity of the trail networks means the existing parking lot is often full, leading to riders parking on the forest service road, creating safety concerns.

The lot was first constructed in 2018 and currently has the capacity for just 10 vehicles.

RDCO staff are recommending the board supports the proposal, which will be discussed Thursday.